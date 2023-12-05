Debunking foster care myths and misconceptions

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are about 10,000 children in foster care in the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is National Foster Care Month and a local organization has launched a campaign to debunk common myths and misconceptions about foster care.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) there are about 10,000 children in foster care in the state.

In West Michigan D.A. Blodgett St. John's has about 100 foster homes, but there are more than 500 kids in foster care in Kent County.

Some common myths include: You have to be married to become a foster parent; you have to own your own home to be a foster parent; you can’t be a part of the LGBTQ+ community; and foster parents have no say in the children they care for.

Stacy Goodson, the recruitment and training specialist at D.A. Blodgett St. John's, says these myths are simply untrue. They say foster families from all walks of life are needed.

“Our kids just need a loving space to go to, someone to provide for them. And someone who's really going to commit to helping them through some tough times," Goodson said. "Having that stability and consistency in their life allows them to feel emotionally safe so that they can heal.”

While the first goal of foster care is to reunite families, it could also provide kids a permanent place through adoption.

They say all it takes in one person opening up their heart and home to make a big difference in a child’s life.

