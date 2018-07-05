"GMA" meteorologist Ginger Zee gave birth to her second son, Miles Macklin, in February. Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, are also the parents to 2-year-old Adrian.

Zee returned to "GMA" today after three months of maternity leave. Here, she shares her journey of returning to work.

"Since I graduated college I’ve rarely taken a vacation and when I do it’s to visit family in Michigan for a week. Excluding my two-week honeymoon, I’ve worked almost every day of my life and enjoyed it immensely.

"But the past 12 weeks on maternity leave have been absolute bliss. Miles is a tall, beautiful baby, smiling and laughing and so full of joy.

"Going back to work this time I still feel a mixture of emotions: Excited, scared, guilty."

