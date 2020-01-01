GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- It's a New Year's baby! At 12:19 a.m. Wednesday morning, Kendra Rose was born at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Mom Natisha Thomson said she and her partner weren't expecting her to arrive on New Year's Eve.

"If we couldn't have the [last] 2019 baby then we might as well have the first one of the new year," she said.

Baby Kendra Rose is Natisha and her partner Brian Ivey's second little girl. And they aren't quite sure what big sister Maddison will make of the new baby.

"It's not going to be fun but she'll get used to it," Ivey said. "Hopefully."

Kendra Rose weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Her due date wasn't until Jan. 6, but clearly she couldn't wait to get an early few minutes of fame.

"She's been doing really good she's just tired right now," Thomson said. "It was a long induction and a quick delivery and we're just happy that everything went smoothly and that she's healthy."

In 2019, the most popular baby girl names included Charlotte, Olivia, Ava and Emma, according to Spectrum Health Butterworth.

Perhaps, new baby girl Kendra Rose is setting the name trend for 2020.

