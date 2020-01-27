GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) received a grant to expand its early education services from 11 sites in the Grand Rapids area to 15.

The $671,553 grant from Kent County's Ready by Five Early Childhood millage will also support 15 other community groups and 22 programs.

GRCC's "play and learn" groups, the Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory, prepare children under 6 years old to succeed in school. Educational services are also available to parents and other caregivers.

The Laboratory's 11 programs are currently at eight Grand Rapids Public Schools, the Grand Rapids Public Library, Madison Square Church and at GRCC. The additional four locations are anticipated to be added throughout southeast, southwest, northeast, and northwest Grand Rapids neighborhoods to ensure that areas with "high populations of vulnerable families" have access to quality services, according to a GRCC press release.

“Serving the region’s youngest learners and their families is one of the ways GRCC is relevant and responsive to the people we serve,” said GRCC President Bill Pink in a press release.

GRCC's early childhood program has been serving children and families since 1974, and now serves 100 families in seven classrooms.

The programs that received the funding granted by Kent County voters provide prenatal support, parenting education, comprehensive health services and early learning opportunities.

