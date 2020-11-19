Grant Me Hope: Brittney

16-year-old Brittney loves singing and watching WWE! She's been waiting for the perfect family for more than two years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 16-year-old Brittney has been waiting more than 2 years to find a family. “Brittney is a bright, bubbly, energetic child. She is funny and enjoys laughing and making others laugh too,” says someone who's close to her.

Brittney is empathetic and hopes to one day become a nurse. “Brittney is very caring and has a strong relationship with her older sister,” said a person close to her.

Some of Brittney's favorite activities are singing, listening to music and watching WWE. Ronda Rousey is her favorite fighter! She also loves shopping and going out to eat, especially at Chipotle.

Brittney would do well with some extra support. She does well in school, but even better with a little help. A person close to her says she enjoys reading and math.

But if you asked Brittney, she would say she's outgoing, caring and that she loves spending time with her sister.

Brittney's new family should be experienced and trauma informed.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.