Grant Me Hope: Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carson’s dreams mirror those of other great minds. He wishes to build a “real transformer” and “a gold Porsche.” When he’s done building those, Carson will move on to making a superhero. He even dreams of becoming a superhero as an adult. As you might guess, Carson is quite inventive. “Carson loves science projects,” says his teacher. Carson loves playing video games, especially the action-packed variety, and he says playing on the Nintendo DS is his favorite thing to do after school. His list of favorite things includes chicken tenders, hot dogs and hamburgers for food, black, yellow, red and blue for color and cheetah and snow leopard for animal. If he could travel anywhere, Carson would go to Hawaii. “It is beautiful,” he says. Carson enjoys playing basketball, and on the weekends, he says he likes playing video games from dawn to dusk if he could. In fact, he hopes to become part of a video-game-loving forever family.