Grant Me Hope: Gennevieve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You won’t catch Gennevieve looking back. She’s a forward-thinking girl who’s always up for the next adventure. “Gennevieve is always willing to meet new people and engage in new activities,” says one of the people who knows her best. “Gennevieve is outgoing, funny and down to earth.”

She also enjoys reading, swimming, making arts and crafts and spending time with friends. When she’s asked about the qualities she wants in a future forever family, Gennevieve says she wants one who celebrates Christian holidays and enjoys spending time outdoors.



“Gennevieve enjoys helping others,” says one of the people who knows her well. She’s passionate, too, and takes her studies seriously. “Gennevieve excels academically and performs above grade-level,” her close acquaintance says. Math and spelling rank high on her favorite subjects.



Gennevieve would do best with two parents or a single mom with a strong support system. Her new parent or parents should be patient and experienced as well as knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child. In addition, Gennevieve would do best as the youngest child in her new forever family. Her new forever family must advocate for the services that will help Gennevieve thrive. Since Gennevieve has close ties with her siblings, her new family must be open to letting her maintain those relationships.