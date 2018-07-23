Expect Ja’Lana to have a “novel idea” almost every day since she has a natural talent for writing.

This smart girl says writing is her favorite subject in school along with history. And if she earns a disappointing grade in any subject, you can expect her to bear down since she doesn’t like getting bad marks in school. In fact, “Ja'lana aspires to attend the University of Michigan and become a child-advocacy lawyer so she can help other children who are in foster care,” her worker says.

When she’s not studying, Ja’Lana enjoys playing football and participating in track. She also likes shopping, dancing, listening to music and going out to eat. Ja’Lana takes good care of herself, too, and enjoys getting her hair and nails done.

Although Ja’Lana can struggles at times when she’s with peers and adults, she has shown improvement. She receives services to help her in the home and at school, and she’s working on building positive coping skills to manage her behavior.

Ja’Lana is struggling with the idea of becoming a member of another family and will need an adoptive family who is understanding and patient with her transition. She would do best in a forever family with a single-female-parent or two parents.

Ja’Lana’s new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that she will need to function at her best in school and at home. Her family also will need to be patient as Ja’Lana transitions into her new home.

Since Ja’Lana has strong bonds with her maternal grandmother and siblings, her family must be willing to let her maintain those relationships.

