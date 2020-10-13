Grant me Hope: Madysun

Madysun’s other top interests include listening to music, playing video games, watching movies and playing Monopoly and other board games. She loves drinking tea and eating sub sandwiches and Chinese food. Madysun admits to enjoying a good nap after school and sleeping in on weekends. After she’s refreshed, she might help around the house, which is another one of her favorite activities. Doing those kinds of activities would make life with a forever family magnificent for Madysun. She hopes to find one who shares her desire “to do normal family things.”



According to one of the people who knows her best, “Madysun is smart and wants to develop close relationships with adults. Madysun is very relatable, friendly and has a great sense of humor.” When asked to describe herself, Madysun says, “I am smart and have a very outgoing personality.”



Patience seems to be one of the best traits an adoptive family for Madysun could possess. Her new forever family should be supportive and understanding as Madysun adapts to her new home. Madysun would do well with a single female parent or two parents who are experienced and trauma trained. Her new family should be open to letting Maysun maintain appropriate relationships in her life.