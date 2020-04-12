Grant Me Hope: Mandi

“She also considers herself to be a good student,” says one of Mandi’s adult acquaintances. “She enjoys helping, and it is always a pleasure to chat with her. She has a huge smile and smiles throughout conversations.” One thing that would bring a huge smile to Mandi’s face is getting a forever family so they can do things together such as playing cards and going out to eat.



“Mandi has a great sense of humor,” says one of her adult acquaintances. “Mandi likes to have fun and enjoys time with others. Mandi is goofy and likes to play around.” Mandi describes herself as nice, kind and friendly.



Mandi loves one-on-one time, so she would do best with two patient and experienced parents who are trauma informed. Mandi would do best as the only child in her new forever family. Mandi’s new family must make sure she receives the services that will benefit her. Mandi’s new parents should be patient and understanding.