Grant Me Hope: Mandi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling Mandi a dandy seems quite trite since she’s such a great, gracious and gregarious girl. She’s described as caring, curious, social and active. Some of Mandi’s favorite things to do include spending time with friends and playing cards. She also enjoys talking on the phone. Mandi hopes she can join a cheerleading team one day.
“She also considers herself to be a good student,” says one of Mandi’s adult acquaintances. “She enjoys helping, and it is always a pleasure to chat with her. She has a huge smile and smiles throughout conversations.” One thing that would bring a huge smile to Mandi’s face is getting a forever family so they can do things together such as playing cards and going out to eat.
“Mandi has a great sense of humor,” says one of her adult acquaintances. “Mandi likes to have fun and enjoys time with others. Mandi is goofy and likes to play around.” Mandi describes herself as nice, kind and friendly.
Mandi loves one-on-one time, so she would do best with two patient and experienced parents who are trauma informed. Mandi would do best as the only child in her new forever family. Mandi’s new family must make sure she receives the services that will benefit her. Mandi’s new parents should be patient and understanding.
