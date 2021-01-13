Healthy Family Resolutions for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new year is a great time for families to take stock of what’s going well, and what goals they might want to set as a group for the year ahead. The great thing about family goals is that you can support each other (and remind each other) so everyone can be successful together!
Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens shares some ideas that families with kids of all ages can benefit from from:
- Family meals – Eating together at least a few times each week is a powerful way to strengthen family relationships, physical health, and mental wellbeing.
- No devices at the table – Putting devices down before coming to the table allows for more mindful communication, connection, and eating behavior.
- Move together – Whether it’s taking a family walk, dancing while doing the dishes, or working out with a family fitness app, regularly scheduled movement boosts metabolism and mood.
- Eat more fruits and vegetables – This is a simple but powerful way to improve physical and mental health for everyone.
For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens' website.
