Kids & Family Expo returns to DeVos Place on Jan. 29

Bring the family down and enjoy a zip line, petting zoo, obstacle course, bounce house and much more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID, the Kids & Family Expo is back at DeVos Place for a full day of family fun.

The Kids & Family Expo is happening on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has tons of activities, games, food and entertainment for the whole family.

A new attraction this year is the Frog Hopper, an amusement park ride that slowly raises riders into the air and then bounces riders as it lowers riders to the ground.

One of the most popular attractions, the zip line, is returning and will give riders a bird's eye view of the entire event as they fly above DeVos Place.

The expo will also have a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, petting zoo, face painting, human foosball, a fire truck and a whole lot more.

Attendees can sign up for a raffle to win a "Family Fun Bucket" that is filled with various gift certificates and passes to area attractions, restaurants and activities.

The expo is partnered with the Mental Health Foundation – be nice. program, which is a mental health and suicide prevention program. The be nice. program is a four-step action plan that has been proven to increase mental health awareness and behaviors that prevent suicide.

Tickets are available at KohlerExpo.com or at the door. Adult admission is $8, children ages 3 to 15 are $4 and children under the age of 2 are free.

