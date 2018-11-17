The adoption

Kathryn was raised in Leonidas Township in St. Joseph County, a rural community in southwest Michigan with a population of just over 1,000.

She was a 20-year-old college student when she asked her parents for permission to leave home to move in with her then-boyfriend in his hometown in Defiance, Ohio. It was 1977.

She got a job in Defiance as a waitress at a Holiday Inn. She says her boyfriend became abusive, and she confided in a musician who was playing shows at the hotel with his band, The Murphys.

"So I ended up talking a lot with this one band member, he was super nice and kind, he was homesick and was from the U.S. Virgin Islands," Kathryn recalled. "I would talk, and he would listen. When my boyfriend got abusive, we were going to break up and I had to get back to Michigan. I met up with this guy in the band, and one thing led to another."

At 63-years-old, Kathryn Outman glows like a proud new mom.

Sitting in a classroom in Battle Creek where her oldest daughter works, she pulls out her cell phone and plays a voicemail that she's saved since May 13, 2018.

“Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you had fun and had a good day today. If you want, later on, call me, give me a call. Just wanted to wish you a happy Mother's Day and a big I love you."

The voice on the other end was coming from across the country, from a man she had only recently met.

On April 18, 1978, Kathryn gave birth to Jason Trippett. She placed him for adoption. The two wouldn't see one another again until 2017, thanks to help of the TLC series "Long Lost Family." Their story will be featured in the Monday episode.

It took some time and a brush with death for Kathryn to come to grips with her decision to allow someone else to raise her first-born. Now, the pair couldn't be happier that they have been reunited and are part of each other's lives.

"When you are a mother, you usually fall in love with a baby," Kathryn said. "When I met him, I fell in love with him. But I can’t rock him, he’s 40 years old!"

The musician asked Kathryn to come with the band to their next stop in Toronto, but she was ready to return home to Leonidas. After breaking up with her boyfriend, she did just that and was set to enroll at Michigan State University.

A month later, she learned she was pregnant.

Kathryn says she doesn't remember the musician's name or being asked if she wanted to keep the baby. She was deeply dependent on her parents at the time, and the prospect of being an unwed mother in their small community was seen as "scandalous."

"My parents were very loving and were trying to protect me," Kathryn said. "Abortion was never an option since we are Christians, it was just assumed I would be giving the baby up. I'm the type of person who does what she's told. I wasn’t the kind of person to be confident in myself like that. Fear controlled me in a lot of ways."

Kathryn moved into the Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers in Grand Rapids, where she spent six months leading up to the birth. She had additional support from a high school boyfriend who had re-entered her life. He proposed, and Kathryn suggested they keep the baby, but says he balked at the prospect of raising another man's child. The assumption at the time was that the child was fathered by the abusive ex-boyfriend.

Kathryn had a cesarean section, and before Jason was taken away, she held him for a few minutes.

"I was just holding him on my lap, his head facing me," Kathryn recalled. "A healthy, eight-pound baby. He was fussy, probably needed to be changed or fed. I was in awe of him."

This undated photo shows Kathryn Outman with her daughters, Lauren and Anastasha. (Photo: Provided)

Kathryn married her high school boyfriend and carried on with her life. They eventually divorced and she raised her three kids, Anastasha, Lauren and Lucas.

She admits she has suppressed many of the memories of the circumstances around her decision to give up her first-born child.

"I cried all the time," she said. "To my regret, I took a picture of him, my diary, journals, letters people wrote to me, I took that and I burned everything in a little bonfire. I couldn’t let go. Even in doing that, I realize now, I compartmentalized."

Finding his identity

A social worker came to visit Kathryn at her home and asked if she was sure the abusive ex-boyfriend was the father.

The baby's complexion was getting darker.

"The people who adopted me thought I was Caucasian because I was very fair skinned," Jason said by phone from his home in Los Angeles. "Once they took me home and started noticing my skin getting darker, they turned me back in to the state of Michigan. That’s when my mom realized it was someone else."

This undated photo shows a young Jason Trippett. The Michigan native recently reunited with his biological mother and siblings on the TLC series "Long Lost Family." (Photo: Provided)

After six months in foster care, Jason was adopted by Irene and Sam Trippett, growing up along with his adoptive sister in the tiny village of Devereaux in Jackson County. Jason holds no ill-will to the family who turned him back in to the state.

"I felt like I was very blessed, because I was sent back to the foster home and was adopted by my now family," he said. "’I'm the type of person that tries to understand people, and I’m going to assume they were nervous, concerned or scared about raising someone outside of their culture or ethnicity and not knowing how they would raise me as a black child.

"I could imagine someone who is not raised that way, that’s probably something they were very nervous about or concerned about," he said. "I would imagine that’s a natural feeling for them. I’m not going to take the position they were racist. I think that’s the easy response."

Following the divorce of his adoptive parents, he went from attending a majority-white elementary school in Springport to a school in Albion, which had a large African-American student population.

"Among black kids, I was the lightest kid there with freckles, and I didn’t fit in because I didn’t look like any of them," Jason said. "Being raised by a white family, you speak differently than an inner-city black kid. Speaking a different way, growing up in a different culture, was fuel for them to tease or bully me.

"But I surprisingly was confident in my identity as a child... What saved me was sports."

Jason Trippett was an all-conference utility player for the Albion College baseball team in the 1990s. (Photo: Provided)

Jason became a standout on the diamond and, by the time he reached high school, was fielding baseball scholarship offers from Division II programs, while Division I programs were encouraging him to join as a walk-on.

He decided to stay close to home and attend Division III Albion College, where he received academic scholarships. He was an all-league player as a pitcher and utility player for the Britons, and a fastball clocking 90 mph earned him a tryout with the Detroit Tigers.

The kid who was teased for being light-skinned and freckled grew to have Hollywood good looks. After graduating from Albion, he did some modeling and met his now wife, an actress and director named Sashani. In 2012, they were married on the television series, "My Fair Wedding."

Jason Trippett. (Photo: Provided)

In 2016, Jason was watching, "Lion," a biographical movie about a man who was adopted and 25 years later set out to find his biological family.

"There was a scene in the movie where I was crying uncontrollably," Jason said. "I realized I had some kind of void deep inside not knowing where I come from, maybe some internal wounds. Also I was probably suppressing feelings and not realizing I was doing that either. From the encouragement from my wife, who was enthusiastic about finding my parents, it rejuvenated me to finding my parents as well."

A TV connection

(L-R) Anastasha Outman, Alaysia Kizer, Lauren Outman, Kathryn Outman, Jason Trippett, Sashani Trippett, Emmarr Butler, Lucas Outman, Quenton Kizer. (Photo: Provided)

Jason wasn't the only one trying to reconnect.

In 2001, Kathryn was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. With three young kids now and thinking she would soon die, she told her children for the first time the story of placing Jason for adoption.

"She didn’t think she was going to make it," said Anastasha Outman, Kathryn's oldest daughter. "I think I was 15 at the time, and she said, 'I just wanted to let you know you have a brother, I gave him up for adoption back in the '70s.' It was a shocker because were really really close and we share everything."

Anastasha was compelled to look for her older brother. Kathryn helped as best she could with what she remembered, and Anastasha checked with adoption agencies in Grand Rapids.

When Anastasha turned 18, she went on a road trip to search for her brother. She drove down Michigan's west coast, where they believed he may have been adopted. She contacted Bethany Christian Services, the Salvation Army and wrote a letter petitioning the court.

"I felt like I needed to find him. I could tell it was something that was heavy on my mom’s heart, because she spoke about it once," Anastasha said. "I felt like, if I found him, he would make my mom happy."

While Anastasha's efforts came up empty, Jason and his wife reached out to the people who cast for "Long Lost Family."

After a series of interviews with the casting crew for "Long Lost Family" and undergoing a DNA test, Jason was asked to share his story on the show. In November of 2017, Kathryn received a letter in the mail that said someone was looking for her.

Anastasha called the number on the letter.

"Immediately, I’m like, 'That’s got to be him! I called, and it’s a TV show! Somebody called me right back. She was reluctant to tell me anything. I’m like, 'Is it my brother?' I told her his birthday. I went inside and was like, 'Mom I called those people' and started balling because I didn’t want her to be upset. I think at that point we were just in shock."

Jason flew to Michigan in April, and the show surprised him by introducing him to his biological family, which includes his birth mother, three siblings, a nephew and a niece.

“At first I was looking at my mom, looking for similarities," Jason said. "It really hit me when I saw a picture of us standing next to each other.... My sister Anastasha, she has a biracial son, I can obviously relate to that. Definitely a lot of similarities in terms of features."

Kathryn said the reunion has lifted a big weight off her shoulders that she's been carrying for four decades.

"Part of me did want to know (Jason), but I was afraid, afraid of being rejected," she said. "The whole thing where, you’re not their mother. You gave birth to them and carried them for nine months, but you’re not their mom. You just feel lucky to have a small piece maybe.

"Accepting us as who we are, no matter what he was thinking, was really great. I’m hungry for more time and doing things together so we make new memories and build that relationship.

"It’s like a gift."

Watch this episode of LONG LOST FAMILY on TLC November 19 at 10 p.m.

Nick Buckley can be reached at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley.

