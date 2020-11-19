Pandemic Parenting | Teaching children the power of gratitude

Gratitude helps us feel more connected to the people in our lives and with all 2020 has thrown at us, it's more important than ever.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is National Gratitude Month, which makes this an ideal time to experience the benefits that happen for kids and parents when we foster a sense of gratefulness.

Research has shown that feelings of gratitude can improve everything from mood to anxiety to sleep. But perhaps most importantly, gratitude helps us feel more connected to the people in our lives.

What better way to enter the holiday season, especially during the pandemic, than to implement simple strategies focused on gratefulness and giving?

Here are some specific tips and strategies to help children of all ages develop gratitude:

Model gratitude – Be intentional about thanking other and stating what you are thankful for throughout the day

– Be intentional about thanking other and stating what you are thankful for throughout the day Gratitude ritual - At family meals or as part of a bedtime routine take turns saying one thing you are thankful for

- At family meals or as part of a bedtime routine take turns saying one thing you are thankful for Thank you notes – These can be for more than just gifts

– These can be for more than just gifts Keep a gratitude journal – Write down (or draw) 3-5 things each day that you are thankful for

– Write down (or draw) 3-5 things each day that you are thankful for Gratitude collage – Cut and glue pictures of things kids are thankful for (this is a great project for holiday break)

– Cut and glue pictures of things kids are thankful for (this is a great project for holiday break) Gratitude Jar – Fill it throughout the week and share together around the dinner table

For more helpful insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.