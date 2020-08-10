Pandemic Parenting | Your presence matters to your kids

Just being physically in the room with them is certainly not the same as being fully engaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to intentional parenting, it feels like distractions are at an all time high.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens about the importance of being present with your kids.

"Being present with children means focusing on them and what is happening in the moment, without distraction or judgement," Dr. Beurkens explained. Another term for this is "mindful parenting."

"We are fully attentive and engaged, instead of thinking about what we need to get done, who’s texting us, or what might happen later in the day," Dr. Beurkens said.

"When we focus on being present with our children, we let them know that they are a priority for us and mean more than our phone, our work, or the laundry. It sends the message that we want to learn more about them, hear their thoughts, and that we enjoy time together."

Dr. Beurkens said spending focused time with kids also supports their development, especially when it comes to emotional and behavioral regulation. When parents encourage children to express the full range of their emotions, and provide support and empathy around those emotions, kids learn to understand, accept, and work through their feelings in healthy ways.

Here are some practical tips for being more present with children on a daily basis:

Put devices down and engage with full attention

Take time to listen to your child daily

Focus on the fun, and less on the mess

Accept all emotions

