It started out as a social media post from one frustrated Florida father. Now, it has turned into a national movement.

Dads across the country, including here in Michigan, are demanding more diaper changing tables in men's bathrooms.

Matt Haviland, a member of the Kent Dad's Count Fatherhood Coalition, says this issue represents the type his organization likes to bring awareness to.

"We are always looking for new ways to improve parenting and help dads," says Haviland. "There is still the stereotype that mom is the nurturer, she is the provider and she is the one that takes care of the child. That is the mentality we are trying to break in society."

Haviland says dads around the country often face many dynamics that go overlooked. A lack of diaper changing tables in public restrooms is one of those.

"I do feel some of the newer bathrooms are supplying that. But, I have personally experienced when there has not been a changing station in the men's bathroom. And, of course we see pictures of men changing the babies on their laps or having to make other adjustments," he says. "It is very inconvenient."

