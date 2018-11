GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - 13 On Your Side is spending the week looking into different dimensions of parenting.

Kamady Rudd sat down with kids who attend the daycare at Porter Hills hoping they'd give her some insight on parenting.

The kids did not disappoint. Check out the full video above!

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM