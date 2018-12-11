GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nov. 12 through 16 is Parenting Week at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, as we help West Michiganders navigate through parenthood.

One area that gives some parents anxiety is how and when to introduce kids to the kitchen.

Denise Pohl is a culinary instructor at Grand Rapids Downtown Market. According to Pohl, the first thing to teach your kids about cooking is safety -- be mindful of potential cross contamination and teaching proper knife handling techniques.

Introducing kids to the kitchen at an early age can also help picky eaters expand their palate, while also encouraging other skills like reading, sequencing and following directions.

"If you can find your away around the kitchen, you have a life skill forever," said Pohl.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting a kids cookie workshop on Sunday, Nov. 25, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Click here to learn more.

