GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - All week we are ON YOUR SIDE, tackling issues important to parents.

Has your child ever come home and asked for help on homework, only for it to be different than the way you were taught in school? It's because many districts are using new approaches, including project-based learning, technology integration, and conceptual math.

We visited three West Michigan schools to see how it all works, starting with Kent Innovation High School.

Project-Based Learning

We met with senior Mirabella Witte, and mom Amber Fox about their experience with project-based learning.

“She’s one who’s always made the connections to the real world in her learning, and really struggled with information being deposited into her brain,” Fox said.

Witte said she has always wanted more out of her education.

“Project based learning really helped answer that question I’ve always had in education, is why,” Witte said. “Why are we doing this, how does this relate.”

She and her mom both discussed the benefits of her time at Kent Innovation High School, where she developed a greater sense of identity and skills such as leadership, initiative and communication.

Witte credits much of her success in school to project-based learning. When asked about her favorite project, Witte contemplated for a few moments.

“I was taking Econ and we used the idea of supply and demand to look at the teacher shortage, so we had someone come in and they presented to us about the teacher shortage, specifically to Grand Valley,” Witte said. “We were asked to come up with a solution.”

The principal at Kent Innovation, Jeff Bush, said project-based learning is more hands on for the students.

“It tends to be more focused on a community audience, or some kind of community connection,” Bush said. “Project based learning is real-world work for a real world audience, in a way that’s relevant to students.”

Click on the video below to watch the full interview with the principal.

Technology Integration

Classrooms are also integrating technology in every day learning.

Sarah Wood is the technology & media integration specialist at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools.

She works with teachers to utilize technology and STEAM in classrooms, which includes coding.

“They’re using the coding to help them understand concepts in math, numbers and patterns and things like that,” Wood said.

It begins at the elementary level.

“It might be simplistic on the coding level for elementary, and using some of the coding bots and things like that, Wood said. “But at the high school level they might be working on designing their own video games or apps.”

She also is incorporating 3D printing in learning.

“I have some examples of a finger puppets that I’ve created that would be great for elementary students to do story creating,” Wood said.

Learning doesn’t let up when students leave.

“There's apps like Raz Kids that offers level books that the students are using in the classroom,” Wood said. “There's other apps like XtraMath which is through an app or website where students can practice their math facts.”

To watch the full interview with Sarah Wood, click on the video below.

Conceptual Math

Teaching math has also transformed, it’s no longer just lectures and practice problems.

Tracy Krafft is a math teacher at Godwin Heights High School, and has taught for a decade.

“The biggest thing for teaching math is getting at conceptual understanding,” Krafft said. “It’s just a little shift in thinking, it's not a huge new curriculum or task.”

Krafft said she is always trying to find ways to give students the opportunity to engage with the math, including through hands on activities.

“Every year students come in with more critical thinking skills, problem solving skills, they're very creative in how they solve a problem,” Krafft said.

To watch the full interview with Tracy Krafft, click on the video below.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM