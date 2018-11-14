Social media can be a scary thought for parents. What are kids doing on their accounts?

Something that's been around for a while but is relatively new to parents is the immergence of "Finsta" accounts. "Finsta" or "fake Instagram" accounts are usually started by kids hoping for a little privacy.

Specifically for Instagram, teens frequently make private accounts so only their friends can see their photos. Normally because it's a way they can feel another bond with their social circle.

If you discover your child has a separate account you didn't know about, experts suggest to deal with it the way you would anything. Stay calm, and have a conversation about it, then you can decide for yourself the next steps to take. If they are dealing with something more seriously like bullying, or any other at-risk behavior then it's time to reassess.

