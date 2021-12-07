Report: There may be a new key to family bonding

How does being in the digital age impact a family's ability to connect? A new study may have the answer.

Technology is more a part of our lives as ever – but how does this affect our ability to connect? A new study by CenturyLinkQuote reveals that this culture shift may actually be the new key to family bonding.

In a survey of 1,000 parents, 62 percent of respondents said they enjoy watching TV as a family because it helps them bond. Just over 40 percent said watching TV is the only time their family can sit down together due to their busy schedules.

The survey reported that TV time may actually bring families closer, can help teach children decision-making skills and that it may actually be educational to watch TV. Over 82 percent of participants stated that TV time can similarly expose their family to new, diverse perspectives.

The survey also reported that many Americans have bumped up their TV time following the pandemic, making it even more likely for family time to be spent around the TV.

For more information on the study, visit the CenturyLink’s full report here.

