GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) helps families with ill or sick children stay together with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms and more, and now, it's easier than ever to donate.

McDonald's launched Tuesday their "Round-Up for RMHC" campaign where customers can round up their order to the nearest whole dollar, and the change goes to RMHC.

The option is available at about 14,000 McDonald's restaurants nationwide. New technology allows customers to round-up for RMHC at the digital self-order kiosk and the front counter all year-round, regardless of their payment method.

When checking out, customers can select the "Round-Up for RMHC" button or tell the cashier they would like to round up.

“At McDonald’s, we know the importance of bringing families together. For over 45 years, McDonald’s, our franchisees and our customers have been proud supporters of Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Chris Kempczniski, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a founding mission partner of the Charity, McDonald’s remains committed to leveraging the size and scale of our restaurants to promote and raise money to support the growth of the Charity.”

To make sure you know where the money is going, McDonald's unveiled a "menu of moments."

On average, it costs $80 a night to house a family, and in 2018, RMHC provided more than 2.5 million overnight stays in communities around the world, saving $930 million in food and lodging costs.

RMHC said their Donation Box program remains significant, but there was a 15% drop in 2018. But, customers have already donated $2.2 million to "Round-Up for RMHC."

From Dec. 10-22, McDonald's owners and operators will host "60 Minutes of Moments" events at select restaurants across the country. These events are inspired by the moments families share at Ronald McDonald houses, such as dances and craft parties.

