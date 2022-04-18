Salvation Army announces free, family-friendly concert series for this summer

The Salvation Army announced the brand new concert series which will feature free, family-friendly outdoor concerts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County announced a brand-new concert series coming to its Kroc Center Outdoor Amphitheater this summer.

The Red Shield Summer Concert Series is a series of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts on May 18, June 22 and Aug. 17.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and starting at 6 p.m., the first 200 attendees will receive a free grilled dinner from The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen.

“We are thrilled to invite our Grand Rapids and Kent County community to join us for three nights of fun,” Divisional Commander Major Glen Caddy said. “All of our acclaimed musicians have ties to Michigan and will be providing us with memorable summer evenings at the Kroc. Everyone is welcome to attend, and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

Parking is free on-site and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

The Kroc Center's Outdoor Amphitheater is located at 2500 S Division in Grand Rapids.

Salvation Army of Kent County Red Shield Summer Concert Series

May 18: Celebrating community with Cool2Duel

Musicians from the local community will kick off the event by playing while the free dinner is served. Then, the dueling piano group Cool2Duel will entertain the audience with their talent, charisma and clean comedy. The duo will be taking requests from any genre during the concert.

June 22: Celebrating patriotism with Steve Spees

The Salvation Army is honoring active and retired military members and their families during this Red, White and Blue-themed night. Saxophonist Steve Spees is leading the celebration with an array of musical genres including patriotic, smooth jazz, blues, easy listening, country, classic rock, reggae and more.

The final concert in the series will feature the musical skills of some of West Michigan’s most talented youth. It's the perfect show to get students and parents in the back-to-school spirit. Ventriloquist Barbara Jean will also provide fun for the whole family at the concert. Barbara was Miss Michigan in 1984 and won the Miss America talent competition in Atlantic City that same year.

The Red Shield Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generous donations of many Friends of The Salvation Army.

