Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan addresses stress and anxiety among seniors during COVID crisis

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan supports seniors and family caregivers in a nine-county region

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With COVID-19, many seniors and caregivers may be feeling overwhelmed, experiencing feelings of stress and anxiety. Sarah Sobel joined My West Michigan Friday to explain the toll that’s taking on folks and how the Area Agency on Aging is poised to help with its Family Caregiver University, which provides education and support to caregivers.

The agency’s next virtual class offering is “How to support family caregivers and older adults during COVID-19.”

If you’d like to register for that one, or any other Family Caregiver University class, visit www.aaawm.org or www.caregiverresources.net . You may also send an email to registration@aaawm.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.