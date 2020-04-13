GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has become clear that the coronavirus does not discriminate. It strikes the young and the old. But senior citizens face specific challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such challenge is meeting their specific dietary needs. We sat down with Staci Gerken, a dietitian with the Area Agency on Aging, to talk about the help that is available for seniors right now. For more information, visit www.aaawm.org or call 616-456-5664.

