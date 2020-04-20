GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we get deep into the COVID-19 pandemic, concern is rightfully focused on seniors and making sure that those who are among the most vulnerable are safe and having their needs met.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan is a critical source for seniors and the agency is still providing vital in-home care despite the pandemic. If you are a senior or caregiver in need of help, contact AAAWM at 616-456-5664. If you’d like to help support seniors and persons with a disability during COVID-19:

Stay connected- check-in with your senior family members and neighbors, offer to pick up supplies, use technology to communicate and help them feel less alone.

Provide help to senior service organizations in way of donations of food, Supplies or monetary funds.

Follow CDC guidelines.

Connect seniors to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan or call United Way’s 211.

For more information, visit www.aaawm.org.

