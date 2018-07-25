Our independence is something that we cherish, but sometimes we need a little help along the way. That’s why First and Main of Metro Health Village makes it their mission to promote independence in the lives of their residents, while simultaneously being there for them every step of the way. It’s an important and fine line to walk, so we took a visit to learn more.

We talked with First and Main’s Executive Director, Rex Townsend, and Memory Care Manager, Ashley Boroff about the intentional care they give their patients. First and Main’s beautiful facilities are no accident; all the utilities are specifically designed to offer something special to residents. The halls of First and Main are filled with a café, movie theater, chapel, scenic patio, restaurant-style dining areas and more.

It’s not just luxury, fun and games, First and Main does their best to help accommodate residents where they’re at in life, and that includes understanding huge life changes such as memory loss. The facility has a virtual dementia tour to bridge an understanding about memory loss from resident to loved ones. It’s a hands-on, experimental took kit that helps people comprehend the physical and mental challenges of those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Often a powerful experience, the tour gives an inside look into some residents’ everyday lives.

For those who want to learn more about memory care, First and Main has upcoming care clinics. To find out more about First and Main of Metro Health Village or their upcoming clinics, visit http://www.firstandmain.co/.

