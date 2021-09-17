Hospice of Michigan continues supporting the bereaved, even during the challenges brought on by the pandemic

While the pandemic has forced all of us to adapt to new ways of functioning, Hospice of Michigan has managed to continue providing services.

For more than 40 years, Hospice of Michigan has been committed to the mission of providing quality end-of-life care. And while the pandemic has forced all of us to adapt to new ways of functioning, Hospice of Michigan has managed to continue providing services, including bereavement support to help families cope with loss during these extraordinary times.

Karen Monts is the Director of Grief Support Services with Hospice of Michigan and she joined us to talk about COVID fatigue and the ways Hospice of Michigan continues to support the bereaved, despite it. Monts said one of the positive outcomes of the pandemic has been great acceptance of virtual meetings, so support groups were shifted to that format.

Monts offered some tips to help people cope with grief and loss during this time:

Continue to honor a loved one’s memory.

If feeling alone, reach out to friends and family members via phone calls or video.

Focus on good self-care. Be mindful - take a walk, practice deep breathing, journal, or pray or practice meditation.

Find out what works for you and we encourage you to routinely fit it into your day.

Try to avoid too much news, allow yourself time to enjoy something enjoyable on television or some good music.

Do what is safe and healthy to do to make yourself feel more secure.

Consider one of the many virtual support groups that are being offered.

If you need someone to talk to about your experience, please remember we are available.

To learn more about Hospice of Michigan services and their virtual support groups, visit

https://www.hom.org/for-patients-and-loved-ones/grief-support-groups/ or call their 24/7 Contact Center at 888-247-5701.

