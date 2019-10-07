GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan is Michigan’s largest hospice provider. For 40 years, this non-profit organization has been committed to the mission of providing quality end of life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.

As a Level IV partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration through the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration, Hospice of Michigan is specially trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end of life.

One of the special activities they do as part of the We Honor Veterans program is a pinning ceremony where they honor and thank veterans for their service. These are often done at the bedside with the family. They’ve also held group pinnings at some senior living communities, nursing homes, etc. Hospice of Michigan looks for opportunities to partner with Veteran Service Organizations – like AmVets – to help make these ceremonies extra special, honoring the many wonderful rituals of military service.

Together with their partners at AmVets and a group of 30-50 motorcycle riders, most of whom are veterans themselves, they will participate in a Veteran Appreciation Ride on July 28. AmVets and motorcyclists and many members of the Hospice of Michigan care team will gather at noon at the Hospice of Michigan office in Big Rapids on Perry Rd., right near the campus of Ferris State University.

The bikers will take off in a rumble of thunder, arriving at The Brook of Big Rapids by 12:30, and then traveling to a number of local facilities. Each location will be prepared for the bikers’ arrival, with their veterans lined up ready for their pinning, where they’ll receive a personalized certificate and a pin. From The Brook, the riders will move on to Evergreen Terrace Assisted Living, then on the Metron of Big Rapids, Altercare of Big Rapids, and end up around 2:15 at Royal View Senior Community in Canadian Lakes for their last group of pinnings.

For more information about the Veteran Appreciation Ride, contact Ashley Glazier at aglazier@hom.org. To learn more about Hospice of Michigan, call their 24/7 contact center at 888-247-5701.

