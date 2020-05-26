Hospice of Michigan partners and volunteers fill in the gap on cancelled fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like so many non-profits right now, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into “normal” fundraising activities. Hospice of Michigan is no different but imagine the impact of not being able to receive compassionate end-of-life care for a loved one.

Supporters of Michigan’s largest hospice provider could not even imagine. When the 5th annual Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraising event had to be cancelled, a devoted group of partners and volunteers rallied around the organization to help, and “Haircuts for Hospice” was born! Hear Mike Nitz from Azpira Place of Breton explain why he plans to shave his head as motivation for the event, which runs May 22-June 2. All you have to do is get your hair cut or your head shaved, and who doesn’t need that after this stay-at-home period! For more information or to get involved, visit www.haircutsforhospice.com.