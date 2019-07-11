GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 40 years, this not-for-profit organization has been committed to the mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.

As a Level IV partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration through the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration, Hospice of Michigan is has been specially trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end of life. That is important, because 25% of Hospice of Michigan patients are veterans.

An important component of the We Honor Veterans program is the Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer effort. For many who have served, especially older veterans, they don’t really talk much about their service. Veterans are more likely to talk to another veteran, someone who understands or has had similar experiences. Hospice of Michigan has a number of volunteers who are veterans themselves and have dedicated their efforts to reaching out to veteran patients to help them with the social-emotional issues they may face at end of life.

One of the special activities Hospice of Michigan does as part of the We Honor Veterans program is the pinning ceremony, where they honor and thank veterans for their service. The ceremonies are often done at the bedside with the family but there have also been group pinnings at some senior living communities and nursing homes. Often they are able to partner with Veteran Service Organizations – like AmVets – to help make these ceremonies extra special, honoring the many wonderful rituals of military service.

On another note… celebrity connections!

Hospice of Michigan has a long-standing relationship with award-winning children’s author and Grand Rapids native Chris VanAllsbug. Because of that relationship, they are hosting an exclusive screening of the latest installment in the Jumanji movie series.

A special screening of "Jumanji: The Next Level" will be held on Sunday, December 8th at Celebration! Cinema North. Tickets are $50 each and include popcorn, soda and an afterglow party. All proceeds will support the Hospice of Michigan Anchors Programs for Children which provides highly specialized pediatric end of life care.

Visit www.jumanji4anchors.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

