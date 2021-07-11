Hospice of Michigan provides specialized end-of-life care to veterans

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Paletta said one in five Hospice of Michigan patients is a veteran.

Every November, the Hospice of Michigan team celebrates National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, an opportunity to shine a light on the important healthcare options available at end of life. Of course, they also take time to honor the nation’s veterans each November.

Dr. Michael Paletta is Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Hospice of Michigan. He’s also served 30 years in the Air Force Reserves.

Dr. Paletta said one in five Hospice of Michigan patients is a veteran. As a Level IV partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration through the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration, Hospice of Michigan has been specially-trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end of life.

In addition to the clinical training, there are two other key components:

Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers: Veterans are more likely to talk to another veteran – someone who understands or has had similar experiences.



Pinning ceremonies : Formal recognition to honor and thank veterans for their service – at the bedside, in groups at senior communities, or by Zoom. These ceremonies are often conducted with the support of Veteran Service Organizations.

For more information about the many services provided by Hospice of Michigan, call their 24/7 Contact Center at 888-247-5701 or check out their website at www.HOM.org.

