Hospice of Michigan offers critical Grief Support Services during COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Hospice of Michigan has continued to provide safe, personalized care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important to note that hospice care doesn’t just focus on the physical or medical aspects of care.

Spiritual and emotional care are equally important, and perhaps even amplified during COVID. Karen Monts and Will Gasper, from Hospice of Michigan Grief Support Services, talked about how they are supporting the bereaved during this time.

Karen described how grief might feel to many people right now. She said it is very individual and personal, but they see some very common emotional experiences that are being expressed:

SADNESS: Sadness may be magnified because of the multiple losses experienced.

Not just personal loss, but maybe the losses a friend has experienced, or other losses like a job, finances, and even social connection.

People may also be touched by deaths you have read or heard about – friends, celebrities, etc.

We see that may people even label themselves as feeling “depressed”.

Please reach out to a professional for support.

FEAR: While anxiety or fear can be a normal feeling we experience during grief, those emotions may be especially heightened during this time. Fear may be intensified because of the uncertainties or just feeling vulnerable.

If someone close died of COVID 19, there may be fear about also getting the illness.

ANGER: Our frustration and anger can manifest itself in many ways.

From not being able to have a funeral the way you wanted, to the barriers of visiting a loved one in a long term care facility or being able to retrieve their belongings, to the economic distress that many people face.

If it was a COVID 19 related death, you may find yourself angry about the illness asking the question “Why did he or she have to get it.”

LONELINESS: Whether you are physically alone or feeling alone in your grief, being able to connect with others during grief is so important.

Visitor restrictions have meant a loss of physical closeness and connection (especially if the patient is in a nursing home, etc.)

Social distancing may have intensified your feelings and experience of loneliness.

PHYSICAL REACTIONS: It is not uncommon during grief for our bodies to respond

Loss of appetite or the converse –stress/comfort eating.

Sleep patterns may be affected or even distressing dreams.

If you are particularly concerned or having unusual physical responses, please contact your doctor.

Hospice of Michigan has not only continued to support the bereaved throughout this last year, they have increased their efforts, offering virtual visits, both medical and in counseling. Examples include the previously established support group, “Men in Grief,” dedicated to supporting men coping with loss. They have also launched a Young Adult Group.

Monts shared some tips for coping with grief at this difficult time:

Continue to honor a loved one’s memory.

If feeling alone, reach out to friends and family members via phone calls or video.

Focus on good self-care. Be mindful - take a walk, practice deep breathing, journal, or pray or practice meditation.

Find out what works for you and we encourage you to routinely fit it into your day.

Try to avoid too much news, allow yourself time to enjoy something enjoyable on television or some good music.

Do what is safe and healthy to do to make yourself feel more secure.

Consider one of the many virtual support groups that are being offered.

If you need someone to talk to about your experience, please remember we are available.

If you are grieving, it’s more important than ever to reach out for help and the Hospice of Michigan team does it safely, through virtual programming and one on one calls. Call their 24/7 Contact Center at 888-247-5701 or check out their website at www.hom.org.

Additional Resources:

