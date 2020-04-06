Hospice of Michigan supports people experiencing grief with innovative programs and services

The variety of services is an acknowledgement that everyone grieves differently.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic Hospice of Michigan had been offering virtual grief support groups, allowing more people – without geographic restrictions – to access the support they need.

From customized music playlists to support groups just for men, the variety of services is an acknowledgement that everyone grieves differently.

Wes Lawton is Grief Support Services Manager at Hospice of Michigan and he joined us to describe some of those services.

If you ‘re looking for a grief support group, whether virtual or face-to-face, you may do so on the Hospice of Michigan website at www.hom.org. Click on the “grief support” tab at the top of the home page.

