GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our culture continually challenges men to engage more in “traditionally female” activities at home, yet cultural expectations of their behavior are not often in sync with these notions, especially when it comes how men express feelings and emotions.

When it comes to dealing with the death of a loved one, men often suppress their grief in light of cultural expectations that they remain strong and in control. But suppressing sadness over a loss can have a long-lasting, even permanent, negative impact on a man’s emotional health. Left buried, unresolved grief can cause prolonged turmoil, bitterness, family problems and ill health.

While Hospice of Michigan offers several support groups for people who experienced loss, many men feel more comfortable talking to other men about their grief. With that in mind, Hospice of Michigan has formed a Men Overcoming Loss support group for any male who has experienced the loss of a loved one. It’s free to attend, and participants can join the group in-person or virtually, on their phone or other personal device.

The group meets on the third Thursday of every month, from 6 to 7 p.m. In-person locations at Hospice of Michigan offices in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Gaylord, Bloomfield Hills and Southfield.

For a link to join virtually from your personal device, please contact Will Gasper at wgasper@hom.org or Wes Lawton at wlawton@hom.org. For more information about Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org.

