If you want to report a situation you think may be elder abuse, call Adult Protective Services at 855-444-3911.

It’s estimated that one in six older adults worldwide experiences elder abuse, and yet only one in 24 cases is reported.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Cassie Caple is a contract administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. She joined us to talk about the different types of elder abuse, the warning signs, how to report it, and the significance of this month.

For more information on services for seniors, visit www.aaawm.org.

