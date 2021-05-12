Kent County Senior Millage will provide another year of critical services for older adults

Good news for local seniors: More than $13 million in funding is going to positively impact older adults in 2022 through the Kent County Senior Millage.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Good news for local seniors: More than $13 million in funding is going to positively impact older adults in 2022 through the Kent County Senior Millage.

Kendrick Heinlein is Director of Contract Services with the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan and he joined us talk about the millage and the services it will provide, everything from transportation to meals.

Heinlein said the Senior Millage is made up of 32 different partner agencies that actually deliver the services.

For more information, visit www.AAAWM.org or call 616-456-5664 or 888-456-5664.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.