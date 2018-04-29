GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Start tracing your family lineage at the Family History Conference happening at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids May 2-5. It's Michigan’s first national genealogical conference hosted by the National Genealogical Society.

Grand Rapids was selected as the host location due to its historical importance dating back to the 19th century. Grand Rapids played an important role in the region’s development due to its central location and proximity to The Great Lakes. The city aided Americans moving west, and European immigrants coming through Canada to settle in the United States.

The conference is open to the public and will include more than 175 in-person lectures taught by world-class genealogists. A free Family History Expo with 79 exhibitors will also be open to the public during the duration of the conference. Expo attendees can:

Interact with DNA testing companies

Learn about their family history

Experiment with genealogy-related software

Learn about local societies and historic preservation groups

You can learn more about the Family History Conference and to register for the event, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM