GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charlotte, Olivia, Oliver and Lucas are some of the top West Michigan baby names.
The annual list of names is released each year by the Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suits at Spectrum Health Butterworth and provides a look at name trends in the region.
The hospital delivers more babies than any other hospital in the state. According to a press release, Butterworth welcomed more than 7,100 babies so far this year.
Top Baby Names of 2019: Girls
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Emma
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Amelia
- Avery
- Tied for 8th place: Willow, Natalie, Hazel, Isabella and Abigail
Top Baby Names of 2019: Boys
- Oliver
- Lucas
- Jack
- Liam
- Henry
- Benjamin
- Theodore
- Elijah
- Owen
- Levi
