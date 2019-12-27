GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charlotte, Olivia, Oliver and Lucas are some of the top West Michigan baby names.

The annual list of names is released each year by the Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suits at Spectrum Health Butterworth and provides a look at name trends in the region.

The hospital delivers more babies than any other hospital in the state. According to a press release, Butterworth welcomed more than 7,100 babies so far this year.

Top Baby Names of 2019: Girls

Charlotte Olivia Emma Evelyn Ava Amelia Avery Tied for 8th place: Willow, Natalie, Hazel, Isabella and Abigail

Top Baby Names of 2019: Boys

Oliver Lucas Jack Liam Henry Benjamin Theodore Elijah Owen Levi

