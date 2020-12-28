Spectrum Health releases top baby names of 2020

Here are the top baby names of all the children born at Spectrum Health Butterworth this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 has been a very tough year for many people, but the joys of parenthood and new life persisted.

The annual list of top baby names for 2020 was released Monday, Dec. 28 by Spectrum Health's Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suites.

Two names have claimed spots on the top 10 list in West Michigan: Eleanor and Leo

Eleanor scooted her way to No. 7 for girls, and Leo crawled to a ninth-place tie for boys with Levi. Nationally, both names have followed a steady trajectory upward in popularity in recent years, according to the Social Security Administration, which keeps records dating to 1900.

Eleanor ranked No. 27 on the national list last year. The last time it reached that height was in 1918 -- during another pandemic year.

The name remained popular throughout the 1920s, then gradually became less common over the years, dropping to No. 693 in 1986. Since 2010, however, Eleanor has risen steadily on the list.

Leo also hit a recent high point last year-- No. 40 nationally --after steadily gaining popularity in the past five years. The name reached its peak of popularity in 1903, when it was the 28th most common name for newborn boys.

Liam, the #3 name on the list, also topped the national boys' list for the third year in a row.

Top Baby Names of 2020

Girls

Ava Charlotte Nora Olivia Amelia Emma Eleanor Hazel Evelyn Harper

Boys

Oliver William Liam Owen Benjamin Theodore Noah Elijah Leo (a tie) Levi (a tie)

Spectrum delivers more babies than any other hospital in the state. According to a press release, the hospital welcomed more than 6,800 babies so far.

