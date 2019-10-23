SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — It's one of the most enjoyable ways to get active and enjoy fresh air, but being safe while out on a bike, could mean life or death. A program in South Haven is teaching families how to stay safe on two wheels.

The South Haven Police Department's Bicycle Safety Rodeo program covers things such as checking equipment, helmet fit and traffic laws.

The police department couldn't do it on their own and hope the public will step up to volunteer to keep kids safe. Volunteers help by publishing safety booklets that are donated to local schools and also host safety courses to help raise funds for the department to donate bikes to kids in need.

If you're interested in volunteering for the program, you can get ahold of the police department on their Facebook page.

