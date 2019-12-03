When someone mentions a senior living facility, walls go up. The idea of not living at home or not living the way you planned is a cause of stress for many older adults. What is often overlooked when considering a senior living community is the community aspect of it.

It isn't always easy for older adults to make friends and for those who outlive their spouses, the upheaval can set everything else in their lives spinning. Friendships between older adults can help set things back on track. Strong relationships with our peers can help us thrive and enjoy the best of life. Close relationships can help provide stability, fend off ill health, loneliness, and depression. They can also provide a purpose and direction for someone who has previously felt lost. Some of the strongest new friendships between older adults are made at living communities.

Billie Sue William, Sue, and Arbutus Fogle are widows and friends who live at Samaritas Senior Living in Grand Rapids. They became friends later in life, but that doesn't mean they aren't close or enjoy spending time together.

