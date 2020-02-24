MUSKEGON, Mich. — Restaurant Week is heading to the lakeshore! 

For the first time Lakeshore Restaurant Week is hoping you will get out there and try new places. From February 21-29, restaurants in the Muskegon area will be offering special discounts and promotions as part of the event. 

The goal of Lakeshore Restaurant Week is to promote the awesome food and atmospheres of places to eat on the lakeshore.

So far, here are the participating restaurants:

  1. Se4sons Gastropub
  2. IHOP
  3. The Mill--Delta Hotel Downtown Muskegon
  4. Russ’ Restaurant
  5. Teddy Spaghettis
  6. Olive Garden
  7. The Coffee Factory
  8. Tootsie's Diner
  9. Hamburger Mikey
  10. Buffalo Wild Wings
  11. Rad Dads’ Tacos and Tequila Bar
  12. Hearthstone Bistro
  13. Smash Wine Bar and Bistro
  14. Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
  15. Lakes 23
  16. North Grove Brewers
  17. The Factory
  18. Old Homestead Tavern
  19. El Burrito Loco
  20. The Brunch House
  21. Mr. B’s Pancake House

The Cumulus Radio states of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce collaborated to put on Lakeshore Restaurant Week. 

See a full list of the deals and restaurants at www.muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com/restaurants

