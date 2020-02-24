MUSKEGON, Mich. — Restaurant Week is heading to the lakeshore!

For the first time Lakeshore Restaurant Week is hoping you will get out there and try new places. From February 21-29, restaurants in the Muskegon area will be offering special discounts and promotions as part of the event.

The goal of Lakeshore Restaurant Week is to promote the awesome food and atmospheres of places to eat on the lakeshore.

So far, here are the participating restaurants:

Se4sons Gastropub IHOP The Mill--Delta Hotel Downtown Muskegon Russ’ Restaurant Teddy Spaghettis Olive Garden The Coffee Factory Tootsie's Diner Hamburger Mikey Buffalo Wild Wings Rad Dads’ Tacos and Tequila Bar Hearthstone Bistro Smash Wine Bar and Bistro Dr. Rolf's Barbeque Lakes 23 North Grove Brewers The Factory Old Homestead Tavern El Burrito Loco The Brunch House Mr. B’s Pancake House

The Cumulus Radio states of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce collaborated to put on Lakeshore Restaurant Week.

See a full list of the deals and restaurants at www.muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com/restaurants

