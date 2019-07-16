GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's going to be a tasty 12 days in the Grand Rapids area.

The 10th annual Restaurant Week GR (RWGR) kicks of Wednesday, August 7. The fun wraps up August 18.

Last month, Experience Grand Rapids announced the full list of Grand Rapids-area restaurants participating in the 12-day culinary event. More than 70 different places across the metro area have created special menus highlight fresh, local ingredients.

RWGR offers three dining options:

Option 1: Two courses for $15 per person (lunch or dinner)

Option 2: Three courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Option 3: Chef’s Choice for $25+ per person (dinner)

RWGR features a Chef’s Choice dining option, which allows chefs to express their culinary creativity by designing unique multi-course menus.

“Customers enjoy the flexibility of being able to try the Restaurant Week menus at different times of the day, along with selecting from three different options and price points,” said Stephanie Bradley, Public Relations Manager for Experience Grand Rapids.

“We are proud that Thrillist named Grand Rapids as the best Food City in Michigan. Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate our culinary scene each year.”

Some of the restaurants to look forward to participating are 7 Monks Taproom, Amore Trattoria Italiana, Big E's Sports Grill, Butcher's Union, Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen, Forty Acres Soul Kitchen, The Friesian Gastro Pub, Jolly Pumpkin, The Littlebird, MeXo, New Hotel Mertens, Rockwell Republic, San Chez Bistro and more.

Throughout the last 10 years celebrating RWGR, restaurants have featured various cuisines from around the world. Many participating restaurants offer special menus for those with dietary restrictions, and use locally sourced fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products.

RWGR also supports culinary students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Participating locations donate $1 for every RWGR meal sold.

A list of the participating restaurants and their specialty RWGR menus are available at restaurantweekgr.com.

