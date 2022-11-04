Happy 115th Birthday, Faygo!

The Detroit beverage company pioneered unique flavors in the pop market throughout their many years.

DETROIT — The only soda company brave enough to call themselves "pop" is celebrating their 115th birthday today.

Faygo, the Detroit-based pop company, was originally founded by Ben and Perry Feigenson as "The Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works" in November of 1907. The two brothers began bottling their soft drinks in Detroit based on frosting flavors the two immigrant bakers used in their desserts.

In 1921, the Feigenson brothers would shorten their company's name to what we know it as today, Faygo.

Faygo is known for their huge variety of flavors like their iconic Redpop, Rock & Rye and Moon Mist. And if you go back far enough, you will find that Faygo even had a beer for a brief time in the 1930s.

In its early years, Faygo was mainly a Michigan and later midwestern brand, but in the late 1960s they would take their product nationwide.

And then in the 1970s, who can forget the famous Faygo Boat Song TV commercial that was played throughout the state?

Faygo has continued to offer up unique flavors of pop over the years with drinks like Cotton Candy, Arctic Sun and Firework.

Faygo remained in the Feigenson family, being handed down to the founding brothers' sons, until early 1986 when it was sold TreeSweet Products Corp. for $105 million. Faygo is now owned by National Beverage Corporation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.