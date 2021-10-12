13 Eats: Post Family Farm

For the month of October, we’re hunting for the best apple orchard donut. The fourth stop on our donut hunt is Post Family Farm.

There is no shortage of incredible apple orchards in West Michigan. But with so many options, how do you choose where to indulge? We — 13 ON YOUR SIDE digital producers Riley and Amy — have set out to find the tastiest spots in the area and are documenting our journey with a new series called 13 Eats.

13 Eats is all about highlighting the best, locally-owned eateries in the Grand Rapids area. And for the month of October, we’re hunting for the best apple orchard donut.

►Learn more about the farm here.

The Vibe

Post Family Farm blows your down-home neighborhood farmstand out of the water, but they still manage to make you feel like you belong. Workers are cheery, activities are aplenty and even the animals seem to welcome you in, with farm cats coming to greet you upon entry.

Post Family Farm: The Vibe 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

When we look at the growing list of fall destinations we’ve visited, Post definitely falls on the more kid-oriented side of things. There are gigantic playsets scattered across the grounds, various farm animal petting areas and tractor train rides made only for the littlest of bodies (but we won’t judge you for trying to squeeze in, we know we did).

It’s definitely a place meant to spend an afternoon with your favorite kiddos, but that won’t stop you from having a great time as an adult, too. The donuts and cider alone make the trip worth it.

Post Family Farm: The Activities 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The Most Important Part… The Donuts

The bakery is a quaint, white building tucked next to a goat enclosure, with a giant white banner outside that reads “DONUTS.” When you pull open the door, you’re met with that classic sugary, cinnamony scent associated with fall. The room is filled with plastic tables to enjoy the treats at and smiling young workers making the donuts right before your eyes.

We’ll be honest, we were a bit disappointed to see only two options for donuts at Post Family Farm after our visit to Schwallier’s Country Basket, which included 27 different options (WILD, we know). But when we tried the two flavors, we understood. You don’t need a bunch of options when you have a couple realllllly good ones.

Post Family Farm: The Donuts 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The donuts are a steal, with 1 for $1, 6 for $6 and 12 for $10. With prices like that, it’s hard not to spring for a dozen.

Post offers a pumpkin donut in either cinnamon sugar or glazed. We both tested the cinnamon sugar and immediately decided it was a classic fall donut choice. It had the signature crunchy cinnamon sugar coating and soft, cakey dough. But we weren’t really wowed until we moved on to the real star of the show… the gorgeous, tried-and-true glazed pumpkin.

The glaze is flaky and the perfect amount of sugary goodness. It adds an amazing crunch to an otherwise delectably soft donut. The light coating highlights the pumpkin flavor in the best way. We paired it with their famous cider slushies and… holy cow. It made for the perfect fall treat after another amazing farm visit.

If you plan on going to Post Family Farm, the glazed donut is definitely where it’s at.

►Learn about the donuts here.

Special Mention (The Animals)

GUYS. Okay, here’s the thing. We love animals. We love their lil faces. They make us so so happy. And Post Family Farm has SO many little cuties to interact with. They had goats, chickens, horses, cows AND pigs. But our favorite little dudes were the calves — AKA, baby cows. The black and white cuddle bugs were a very welcome surprise to us, and we spent quite some time admiring them and asking them to come near us, to no avail.

As you can tell, we loved hanging out with the animals. They were sweet and super down for pets. And the goats, of course, were super down for food. They even squished their giant heads through the fencing to get closer to our hands in case we had any snacks. If nothing else, the animals were definitely worth the money.

Post Family Farm: The Animals 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The Verdict

Post Family Farms was a highly requested destination from 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewers. In some ways, including the plethora of animals and the glazed donuts with cider, it deserved all the hype.

If you’re looking for a place to spend a couple hours on a fall afternoon, Post Family Farms is an easy choice for just $6 per adult and $2 for children 2 and under. We do want to add, though, that if you’re looking for more variety and fun for each of the family members, Schwalliers or Robinette’s may be a more fitting option — both of which offer free entry.

We adored many aspects of the farm: the friendly workers, the sweet animals and the obvious charm of the family-owned land. Plus — if you’re looking for the perfect glazed pumpkin donut, Post Family Farm is the place to be.

► Post Family Farm is located at 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.