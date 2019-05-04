GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is it! We've crowned champions from all four regions of the "Fish Fry Frenzy." St. Alphonsus Church has won the Grand Rapids region. The Wyoming Knights of Columbus reigned supreme in the Kent County region. On the lakeshore, St. James Catholic Church of Montague boasts the best fish fry. And in the "Best of the Rest" region, the Marne Lions Club moves on.

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in the Fishy Four! You have until Tuesday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. You will be able to vote once per day. We will announce who is moving on to the championship round on the Friday, April 12 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

If you don't see your fish fry below, feel free to add it to our interactive fish fry map.

