13 West Michigan restaurants will donate all profits to Hawaii Wildfire Relief on Aug. 22

KENT COUNTY, Mich — As recovery begins from the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, restaurants across Michigan will be donating their profits to the Hawaii Wildfire Relief fund on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

A total of 21 restaurants will be donating their profits, including over a dozen here in West Michigan.

Metro Grand Rapids Restaurants Participating

Bagel Beanery - Michigan Street

Beltline Bar

Grand Coney Diner - Michigan Street

Noble Restaurant

Omelette Shoppe

Pete’s Grill & Tavern

Rainbow Grill - Grandville

Real Food Cafe - Alger Heights

Real Food Cafe - Plainfield Ave

Red Geranium Cafe - Byron Center Ave

Red Geranium Cafe - Gaines Township

Sundance Grill - Downtown Grand Rapids

Sundance Grill – Cascade

In addition to the locations in the Grand Rapids area, several Northern Michigan restaurants will also be donating their profits on that day.

Northern Michigan Restaurants Participating

Apache Trout Grill

Boone’s Prime Time Pub

Flap Jack Shack

Omelette Shoppe - Cass Street

Omelette Shoppe - Front Street

West End Tavern

“Hawaii is a beautiful state, and the families who live there thrive in the restaurant and hospitality sector, which is now destroyed. They pour their hearts out to visitors, and these 21 Michigan restaurants are working to bring our community together in the ‘Aloha Spirit’ to help their fellow Americans,” said Jeff Lobdell, CEO of Restaurant Partners and vice-chair of the National Association of Restaurants. “More than ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye’, our ‘Aloha Spirit’ is an expression of love from our state to theirs, and an extension of warmth in caring with no obligation in return.”

You are also invited to directly donate directly to the Hawaii Restaurant Association Relief Fund and the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires Disaster Relief Fund.

Members of the "4GR8 Rewards" loyalty program will receive double-points on all purchases on that day.

