Winners of 17th Annual Taste of Muskegon announced

Hamburger Mikey, Frostbite Shaved Ice, and others took home various awards.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon's 17th festival ended on Saturday with the annual Taste Plate Awards ceremony at Hackley Park. The event featured 30 local restaurants and food trucks competing for both judged and public-vote honors.

The 2023 Taste Plate Awards are:

People's Choice:

1st Place - Hamburger Mikey

2nd Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.

Best Taste:

1st Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Cravin' Caramel Apple

2nd Place - Hamburger Mikey: Local Collab-burgeration

Best New Bite

1st Place - Hamburger Mikey: Papi's Fritas Miguel

2nd Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Almighty Almond

Best Dessert:

1st Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Cravin' Caramel Apple

2nd Place - Yodel's Frozen Yogurt: Taste of Summer

Best Budwesier Beer and Links:

1st Place - MELT Gourmet Sandwiches: Smoke Dawg

2nd Place - Smokin' on the Lakeshore: Andouille Sausage Slider

Best Fresh Bite: (A new award for vegetarian/vegan dishes)

1st Place - She's Divine Cuisine: Smokey Sweet Potato Black Bean Nacho

2nd Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.: Beet & Feta Salad

Best Booth:

1st Place - Hamburger Mikey

2nd Place - The Hearthstone Bistro

Sustainability:

1st Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.

"It was another record-setting Taste of Muskegon," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. "Nothing brings people together as well as food. It was wonderful to see the community come unite to celebrate our local restaurants and food trucks. We hope everyone found new local favorites to love."

Taste of Muskegon, produced by the Downtown Development Authority, will take place next year on June 7 and 8, 2024. To stay up to date on all future events for Taste of Muskegon, follow them on Facebook and visit their website tasteofmuskegon.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.