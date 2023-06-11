Winners of 17th Annual Taste of Muskegon announced

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon's 17th festival ended on Saturday with the annual Taste Plate Awards ceremony at Hackley Park. The event featured 30 local restaurants and food trucks competing for both judged and public-vote honors.
The 2023 Taste Plate Awards are:
People's Choice:
1st Place - Hamburger Mikey
2nd Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.
Best Taste:
1st Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Cravin' Caramel Apple
2nd Place - Hamburger Mikey: Local Collab-burgeration
Best New Bite
1st Place - Hamburger Mikey: Papi's Fritas Miguel
2nd Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Almighty Almond
Best Dessert:
1st Place - Frostbite Shaved Ice: Cravin' Caramel Apple
2nd Place - Yodel's Frozen Yogurt: Taste of Summer
Best Budwesier Beer and Links:
1st Place - MELT Gourmet Sandwiches: Smoke Dawg
2nd Place - Smokin' on the Lakeshore: Andouille Sausage Slider
Best Fresh Bite: (A new award for vegetarian/vegan dishes)
1st Place - She's Divine Cuisine: Smokey Sweet Potato Black Bean Nacho
2nd Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.: Beet & Feta Salad
Best Booth:
1st Place - Hamburger Mikey
2nd Place - The Hearthstone Bistro
Sustainability:
1st Place - Wonderland Distilling Co.
"It was another record-setting Taste of Muskegon," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. "Nothing brings people together as well as food. It was wonderful to see the community come unite to celebrate our local restaurants and food trucks. We hope everyone found new local favorites to love."
Taste of Muskegon, produced by the Downtown Development Authority, will take place next year on June 7 and 8, 2024. To stay up to date on all future events for Taste of Muskegon, follow them on Facebook and visit their website tasteofmuskegon.org.
