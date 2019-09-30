GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nearly 18 years after Four Brothers Chicken and Fish was founded, they are announcing the opening of a second location.

The new location will be at 4720 S. Division Ave., directly across from Kelloggsville High School in Kentwood.

“When our father opened our original location at Madison and Burton, his goal was to make it a popular neighborhood take-out for the best tasting deep-fried chicken and cook-to-order fish. As we approach twenty years in business and continue to grow, we’re looking forward to opening our second location to continue offering the most flavor and freshness possible to our customers,” said Akram Abdelqader, co-owner of the restaurant.

Akram's other three brothers — Suhyb, Karum, and Mohammed — are also co-owners, hence the restaurant's moniker.

The second location will also be take-out only.

The restaurant serves catfish fillet, chicken wings, chicken gizzards, fish baskets and chicken tenders.

The original location is at 1975 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit their website.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.